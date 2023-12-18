GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer out for horror thriller ‘Demonte Colony 2’

The second part of the 2015 hit film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles

December 18, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Priya Bhavani Shankar in ‘Demonte Colony 2’.

Priya Bhavani Shankar in ‘Demonte Colony 2’. | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of the horror film Demonte Colony 2is out. It’s the sequel to the hit 2015 film, written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The second part stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.

ALSO READ
Priya Bhavani Shankar joins the cast of Vishal - Hari’s ‘Vishal 34’

Gnanamuthu is the director of the sequel as well. Arulnithi’s character connects the film’s story to the first instalment. In the trailer, Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character is able to sense the afterlife. The first part finished with the demise of Arulnithi’s character. Demonte Colony 2 resumes from where it left off, with Arulnithi’s character’s soul being trapped in a dangerous realm.

The other members of the cast include Antti Jaaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran. The music and background score is from Sam CS while Harish Kannan is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:Demonte Colony: New address for horror

Demonte Colony 2 is produced by Bobby Balachandran, Vijay Subramanian, and RC Rajkumar. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.