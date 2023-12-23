ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer out for docuseries ‘Captains of the World’

December 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The docuseries covers the 2022 World Cup, with exclusive interviews of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, and others

The Hindu Bureau

Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘Captains of the World’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of sports docuseries Captains of the World has been released. “From the locker room to the pitch, the docuseries offers exclusive access to all 32 teams as they flight for football glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” reads the official description of the docuseries.

The docuseries covers the World Cup, with exclusive interviews of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, and others. The six-episode series premieres on December 30.

Captains of the World, produced by Fulwell 73, is a follow-up to the 2022 series Captains. That series documented the journey of teams to qualify for the World Cup. The quadrennial event took place at Qatar. Argentina beat France via penalties in the final of the World Cup on December 18, 2022.

