Trailer of Yogi Babu’s ‘Lucky Man’ out

August 19, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

We had previously reported that Yogi Babu is teaming up with director Balaji Venugopal for a film titled Lucky Man. The film’s trailer is now out. The trailer was launched by celebrities like Arya, Karthik Subbaraj and Pa Ranjith.

The trailer features Yogi Babu as an “unlucky man” who finds trouble finding a parking space for his new car. The film, which marks the directorial debut of RJ-turned-actor Balaji, also stars Veera, Raichal Rabecca, Abdool Lee and RS Shivaji.

The film’s music is by Sean Roldan while the cinematography is by Sandeep K Vijay. Lucky Man will hit the screens on September 1.

Watch the trailer here...