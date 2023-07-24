ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of Urvashi’s 700th film, ‘Appatha’, out

July 24, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The film will mark her reunion with the filmmaker Priyadarshan after the Malayalam film ‘Midhunam’ (1993)

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Appatha’ | Photo Credit: @JioCinema/Twitter

We had previously reported that veteran actor Urvashi is teaming up with filmmaker Priyadarshan for a Tamil film titled Appatha that was selected as the opening film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival earlier this year.

It’s now known that the film will skip theatrical release and be available for streaming from July 29 on JioCinema. 

Appatha will mark the actor’s 700th film and her reunion with the filmmaker after the Malayalam film Midhunam (1993). Produced by Wide Angle Creations, Appatha is said to be a “touching tale of love, family, and overcoming fears.”

Here’s the trailer...

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US