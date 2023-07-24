Trailer of Urvashi’s 700th film, ‘Appatha’, out

July 24, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

We had previously reported that veteran actor Urvashi is teaming up with filmmaker Priyadarshan for a Tamil film titled Appatha that was selected as the opening film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival earlier this year.

It’s now known that the film will skip theatrical release and be available for streaming from July 29 on JioCinema.

Appatha will mark the actor’s 700th film and her reunion with the filmmaker after the Malayalam film Midhunam (1993). Produced by Wide Angle Creations, Appatha is said to be a “touching tale of love, family, and overcoming fears.”

Here’s the trailer...

