Trailer of Upendra’s ‘Kabzaa’ out; film to release on March 17

March 05, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

‘Kabzaa’, also starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in lead roles, features Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar in an undisclosed special appearance

The Hindu Bureau

Upendra in a still from ‘Kabzaa’ | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The trailer of actor Upendra’s much-awaited Kannada film Kabzaa was released by the makers earlier today. Written and directed by R Chandru, the film also has Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

Set in 1945, the film traces the journey of a young man’s rise to become a crime lord. From its dark visuals and the big industrial sets to the loud background and a punch dialogue in English, everything about this trailer reminds one of Yash’s KGF film franchise. Notably, KGF music director Ravi Basrur has composed the music for Kabzaa. The three-minute trailer promises a lot of bloody violence, high-adrenaline action, and an emotional story at the heart of it.

Kabzaa also stars Murali sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Sudha, Anoop Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dev gill, Kamarajan, Nawab Shah, John kokken, and Danish Akthar among others.

Notably, the film has Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar in a yet-undisclosed special appearance.

Kabzaa has cinematography by AJ Shetty and editing by Mahesh S Reddy. Produced by R Chandru and Anand Pandit under their Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures banner, the film is set to hit screens on March 17.

