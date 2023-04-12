ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of ‘The Marvels’ out; Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan team up for otherworldly action

April 12, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

‘The Marvels’ will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster of ‘The Marvels’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for The Marvels which is scheduled to release in India on November 10. The trailer shows us Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in action as Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel respectively. 

According to a statement by the makers, “In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels. 

Apart from Larson, Parris and Vellani, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

