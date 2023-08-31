ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ out

August 31, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The first episode of the three-part prequel series, starring Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson and others, releases on September 22

The Hindu Bureau

Colin Woodell in ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ | Photo Credit: Peacock/YouTube

Prime video released the trailer of the series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the three-part prequel series exploring the origin story behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins from the John Wick universe.

The trailer transports audiences back to the 1970s and gives a sneak peek into the exclusive hotel. The first episode releases on September 22 and other episodes will launch weekly after that. The show will be seen through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne, reads the official description of the series.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is produced by Lionsgate Television. The series stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

