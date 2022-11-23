‘HIT 2’ trailer shows Adivi Sesh on a hunt for a psychopath killer

November 23, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Trailer of Telugu film ‘HIT: The Second Case’ features Adivi Sesh as a cop racing against time to nab a psychopath serial killer

The Hindu Bureau

Adivi Sesh in the cop drama ‘HIT: The Second Case’

Generally these criminals are dumb and bird-brained, they can be caught in no time, Adivi Sesh who essays the character of a cop named KD in Visakhapatnam, tells the media in the opening lines of the trailer of the Telugu film HIT: The Second Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, produced by actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni, HIT 2 revolves around a gruesome incident of a psychopath killing women and dismembering them, eerily bearing resemblance to the recent case of Shraddha Walkar that has been dominating headlines.

Scheduled to release in theatres on December 2, the film also stars Meenakshi, Rao Ramesh, Komalee Prasad, Srikanth Maganti and Tanikella Bharani among others, HIT 2 is backed by a crew that includes production designer Manisha Dutt, cinematographer S Manikandan and music by MM Sree Lekha and Suresh Bobbili, with background score by John Stewart Eduri.

Speaking at the trailer launch event in Hyderabad, actor Adivi Sesh stated that he will be a part of the third edition of the franchise, but held back on revealing further details. Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz about the third part of the franchise, speculating the star cast.

HIT: The First Case (2020) starred Vishwak Sen as an officer in the Homicide Investigation Team.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

