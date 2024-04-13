ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha’ out

April 13, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

Also starring Sudheesh Kozhikode, Jinu Joseph, Sharanya Ramachandran, Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly the film features a cameo by Kunchacko Boban

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

The trailer of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s upcoming film, Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha, has been released by the makers of the film.

The spin-off of the filmmaker’s Kunchacko Boban-starrer Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the characters played by Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair in the 2022 film are the leads of the upcoming rom-com.

The trailer showcases the couple in two different timelines set 60 years apart as they face several odds and still manage to keep their love story afloat. The video also shows us a glimpse of Kunchacko Boban who is expected to be seen in a cameo role.

Also starring Sudheesh Kozhikode, Jinu Joseph, Sharanya Ramachandran, Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly are producing the film which is also co-produced by Jay K, Vivek Harshan and director Ratheesh.

The film’s technical team consists of cinematographer Sabin Uralikandy, editor Akash Thomas and music director Dawn Vincent.

Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha is slated to hit theatres on May 16. Watch the film’s trailer here:

