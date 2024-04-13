GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Trailer of ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha’ out

Also starring Sudheesh Kozhikode, Jinu Joseph, Sharanya Ramachandran, Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly the film features a cameo by Kunchacko Boban

April 13, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha’

A still from ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

The trailer of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s upcoming film, Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha, has been released by the makers of the film.

Kerala State Award Win for ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ came while Ratheesh was working on its spin-off

The spin-off of the filmmaker’s Kunchacko Boban-starrer Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the characters played by Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair in the 2022 film are the leads of the upcoming rom-com.

The trailer showcases the couple in two different timelines set 60 years apart as they face several odds and still manage to keep their love story afloat. The video also shows us a glimpse of Kunchacko Boban who is expected to be seen in a cameo role.

Kunchacko Boban joins cast of ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’

Also starring Sudheesh Kozhikode, Jinu Joseph, Sharanya Ramachandran, Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly are producing the film which is also co-produced by Jay K, Vivek Harshan and director Ratheesh.

The film’s technical team consists of cinematographer Sabin Uralikandy, editor Akash Thomas and music director Dawn Vincent.

Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha is slated to hit theatres on May 16. Watch the film’s trailer here:

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.