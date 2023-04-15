ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of Soubin Shahir’s ‘Ayalvaashi’ out

April 15, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Written and directed by Irshad Parari, ‘Ayalvaashi’ also stars Nikhila Vimal, Naslen, Lijomol Jose, Parvathy Babu, Ajmal Khan and Gokulan

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Ayalvaashi’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Soubin Shahir’s Ayalvaashi released the trailer of the film on the occasion of Vishu. Also starring Binu Pappu, the film seems to be a light-hearted comedy drama.

Written and directed by Irshad Parari, Ayalvaashi also stars Nikhila Vimal, Naslen, Lijomol Jose, Parvathy Babu, Ajmal Khan and Gokulan.

Ashiq Usman and Muhsin Parari have produced this movie under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions and Local Agenda Motion Pictures. Jakes Bejoy composed music for the film which has cinematography by Sajith Purushan.

The film is speculated to release this April 21 for Eid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US