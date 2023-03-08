Trailer of ‘Schmigadoon!’ season 2 out; Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong find themselves in a new world of musicals

March 08, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the second season of Schmigadoon!, the Emmy and AFI Award-winning, hit musical comedy series from co-creator Cinco Paul. Schmigadoon! will return for season two with new original songs and guest stars on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six-episode second season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of Schmigadoon! will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of the ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as the showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.