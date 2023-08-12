Trailer of Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar’s ‘Naa Naa’ out

August 12, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Looks like Sarath Kumar is on a signing spree. After Ponniyin Selvan, the veteran actor seems to have amassed a slew of films and after the success of Por Thozhil, he has teamed up with Sasikumar for Naa Naa for which the trailer was released recently.

While it’s unclear from the trailer what Sasikumar’s character is, Sarath seems to be playing a cop. Also starring Bharathiraja in a pivotal role, the rest of the cast includes Chitra Shukla, Reshma Venkatesh, Bhagavathy Perumal, Pradeep Rawath, SK Kanishk and Delhi Ganesh.

Directed by NV Nirmalkumar of Salim fame, the film is produced by PK Rammohan of Kalpataru Pictures who had earlier collaborated with Sarath for Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2.

With music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Naa Naa’s cinematography is by Ganesh Chandhrra while Aakash Auzome is in charge of editing.

Watch the trailer here....

