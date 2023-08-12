ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar’s ‘Naa Naa’ out

August 12, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Directed by NV Nirmalkumar of ‘Salim’ fame, the film is produced by PK Rammohan of Kalpataru Pictures

The Hindu Bureau

Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in a still from ‘Naa Naa’ | Photo Credit: @suntv/YouTube

Looks like Sarath Kumar is on a signing spree. After Ponniyin Selvan, the veteran actor seems to have amassed a slew of films and after the success of Por Thozhil, he has teamed up with Sasikumar for Naa Naa for which the trailer was released recently. 

ALSO READ
Watch | Actor Sarath Kumar: If I am appreciated for doing a good role, I become the hero of that film

While it’s unclear from the trailer what Sasikumar’s character is, Sarath seems to be playing a cop. Also starring Bharathiraja in a pivotal role, the rest of the cast includes Chitra Shukla, Reshma Venkatesh, Bhagavathy Perumal, Pradeep Rawath, SK Kanishk and Delhi Ganesh. 

Directed by NV Nirmalkumar of Salim fame, the film is produced by PK Rammohan of Kalpataru Pictures who had earlier collaborated with Sarath for Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2. 

With music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Naa Naa’s cinematography is by Ganesh Chandhrra while Aakash Auzome is in charge of editing. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer here....

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US