Trailer of ‘Reptile’, starring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, out

August 22, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

‘Reptile’, a murder mystery thriller helmed by Grant Singer, will stream on Netflix from October 6

The Hindu Bureau

Benicio Del Toro in ‘Reptile’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of Reptile, starring Benicio Del Toro, is out. The film, helmed by music video director Grant Singer, will stream on Netflix from October 6. Del Toro, who plays a cold-blooded sleuth in the murder mystery thriller, has co-written the film with Singer and Benjamin Brewer.

The official description of the film says, “following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective (Del Toro) attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.” Reptile also stars Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.

Reptile will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill have produced the film.

