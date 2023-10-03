HamberMenu
Trailer of Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ out; film to also release in sign language 

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Renu Desai, and Anupam Kher

October 03, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New poster of Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ 

New poster of Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of Ravi Teja’s action entertainer, Tiger Nageswara Rao was launched at an event in Mumbai earlier today. Apart from Telugu and other regional languages, it was announced that the film will be released in sign language format as well. The makers of the Vamsee directorial also played the sign language version’s trailer to the audience in the presence of the members of the deaf community.

Regarding the film, Ravi Teja said, “I am honoured that our film will also be released in sign language, allowing everyone to witness the dedication and training that went into preparing for my character, Tiger. We hope it translates well on the big screen, and audiences appreciate the story of India’s biggest thief.”

Director Vamsee added, “This is a story of blood and tears that comes once in a decade and I wanted everyone to know this story that’s why we have planned for pan India and also we have planned for sign language too. Every cinema lover will love this film.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Renu Desai, and Anupam Kher among others. The film has cinematography by R Madhie, music by GV Prakash Kumar, production design by Avinash Kolla and dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal, this Pan-Indian film is set to hit theatres on October 20, 2023.

Watch the film’s trailer here...

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

