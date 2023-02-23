ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of Rajisha, Venkitesh, Sreenath Bhasi’s ‘Lovefully Yours Veda’ out

February 23, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Lovefully Yours Veda’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film  Lovefully Yours Veda has been released by the makers. Directed by Praghesh Sukumaran, the film stars Rajisha Vijayan, Venkitesh, and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles. 

The trailer introduces us to the titular character Veda, a soft-spoken student who excels in poetry. Portrayed by Rajisha, the actor is joined by Venkitesh who plays a fellow college student and Sreenath, donning the role of another group’s leader. The film also stars filmmaker Gautham Menon in what looks like a negative role. 

The rest of the cast includes Mahesh Bhuvanend, Anikha Surendran, Chandhunadh, Appani Sarath, Nilja K Baby and Sruthy Jayan. Written by Babu Vayalathoor and produced by R2 Entertainments,  Lovefully Yours Veda will have music by Rahul Raj and cinematography by Tobin Thomas. 

