Trailer of Rahul Subramanian’s stand-up special ‘Rahul Talks To People’ out

March 28, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The trailer of stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian’s upcoming crowdwork special show Rahul Talks To People was unveiled by Prime Video today. In the one-hour special, Rahul will engage in spontaneous and impromptu interactions with audiences in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

“The stand-up comic will be seen engaging in unscripted and unrehearsed conversations with six different sets of audiences across 5 cities – capturing a range of people from a marketing professional to a bunch of friends. And with his sharp sense of humour, ability to be extempore and instant improvisations, Rahul turns these ordinary conversations like stressful jobs, technology, corporate culture, cricket umpiring, marketing, and more into a laugh-a-riot not just for the live audiences but also the viewers,” reads the press release from the streamer.

“I enjoy this format a lot, as it requires both the audience as well as myself to be present and at the moment all the time. The experience of starting from nothing and seeing a joke/funny moment get built from scratch is a fulfilling experience. I really hope when people watch this online, they have as much fun as we had in the live shows,” said Rahul in a statement.

“Unlike the classical stand-up routine, Crowdwork is different as it is completely unscripted and depends heavily on the comedian’s ability to connect with the audience members and find humour on the fly. The unpredictability of the format is what makes it extremely exciting, and challenging. The good thing is we have already done the tough part, and are very pleased with the outcome. Now I am just looking forward to taking this show to a wider audience and (hopefully) making them laugh too,” he added.

Produced by OML and directed by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Rahul Talks To People premieres on Prime Video on March 30.

