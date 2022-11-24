Trailer of Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ released by Netflix

November 24, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming series Copenhagen Cowboy was released by the streamer earlier today. The series is helmed by Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn of Drive fame.

The trailer hints at a revenge drama about a mysterious woman who enters the criminal underworld in the titular city. “A thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series set across six episodes which follows the enigmatic young heroine, Miu. After a lifetime of servitude and on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone, they are many,” reads the logline provided by the streamer.

Angela Bundalovic plays Miu, while Lola Corfixen portrays Rakel. Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, LiIi Zhang, and Dragana Milutinovic are also part of the cast.

Copenhagen Cowboy has a script written by Sara Isabella Jönsson, Johanne Algren, and Mona Masrifeatures. The series releases on Netflix on January 5.

Meanwhile, Winding Refn also has HBO’s Maniac Cop reboot series in production. It is expected to release next year.