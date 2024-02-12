Trailer of Netflix’s ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ out

February 12, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Netflix has released the trailer of the upcoming documentary,The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. Directed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy, this four-episode docuseries is said to examine the complexities of the highly-debated Sheena Bora case. The US-based MakeMake and the India Today Group produced the series, which premieres on February 23.

A statement from the makers said, “The trailer gives audiences a peek into the documentary, shedding light on the infamous alleged murder case that sparked intense media interest. What unfolded after shook Mumbai’s high society and the country at large, forever altering the lives of the Mukerjea and Bora families. Navigating through conflicting initial reports, the docuseries presents both sides of the narrative, offering a glimpse into the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family and the secrets that unravelled and destroyed lives.”

The documentary will star Indrani Mukerjea and her daughter Vidhie and will feature previously unseen family photographs and unsettling call recordings, providing insights into the motives behind young Sheena’s mysterious disappearance.

Watch the trailer here:

