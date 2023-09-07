HamberMenu
Trailer of Netflix’s ‘Lupin: Part 3’, starring Omar Sy, out

The third part of the hit French crime thriller series, created by George Kay and François Uzan, promises of a blend of comedy and action

September 07, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Omar Sy in ‘Lupin: Part 3’

Omar Sy in ‘Lupin: Part 3’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has released the trailer of ‘Lupin: Part 3’. The third part of the hit French crime thriller series will see Assane (Omar Sy) in hiding, living far from his wife and son. The series starts streaming on October 5.

He then returns to tell them to leave France and start a new life elsewhere but his plans go upside down as the ghosts of the past come back to trouble him. The trailer shows a blend of comedy and action. The series also stars Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab and Shirine Boutella.

Lupin: Part 3 is co-created by George Kay and François Uzan for Netflix and Gaumont Télévision. Ludovic Bernard, Podz and Xavier Gens are the directors. The original French series is an adaptation of the novels written by French writer Maurice LeBlanc.

English cinema / World cinema

