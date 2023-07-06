ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of Netflix’s ‘Kohrra’ promises a gritty, disturbing crime noir series

July 06, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, and Harleen Sethi among others, ‘Kohrra’ premieres on Netflix on July 15

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Kohrra’ | Photo Credit: Joseph D'souza/Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime noir series Kohrra. Written by Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia, who also created the series along with Sudip Sharma, the series stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, and Rachel Shelley among others.

ALSO READ
Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Netflix film 'Do Patti'

Billed as a thought-provoking crime investigation series, the series follows the investigation of the murder of an NRI. The trailer begins with a young boy and a young girl finding a dead body in the fields in Jagrana, Punjab. The police are called and the victim is identified as an NRI. We then see glimpses of a twisted investigation led by an even more twisted cop named Dhillon (played by Suvinder Vicky) who uses violence in a casual manner.

ALSO READ
Huma Qureshi on playing Tarla Dalal and overcoming insecurities

“Steeped in suspense, this new series follows dual storylines of hunting down a killer and navigating love and relationships. Kohrra is a masterful exploration of human nature, depicting the darkness within, where the search for justice becomes intertwined with the politics of interpersonal relationships,” reads a statement from Netflix.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz Pvt Ltd, Kohrra premieres on Netflix on July 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US