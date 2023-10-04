HamberMenu
Trailer of Mark Ruffalo’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ out

The limited series will release on Netflix on November 2

October 04, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

A still from ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ | Photo Credit: @Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of Netflix‘s limited series All the Light We Cannot See has been released. Set during World War II, the series is an adaptation of the bestselling, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

The series is about a blind French teenager, Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), who escapes from German-occupied Paris with her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo).

Shawn Levy is helming the four-episode series for which he is also the executive producer alongside Dan Levine and Steven Knight. The series also features Hugh Laurie in an important role. 

The limited series will release on Netflix on November 2. Watch the trailer below...

