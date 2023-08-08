HamberMenu
Trailer of Malayalam film ‘1001 Nunakal’ out

Directed and co-written by Thamar K V, ‘1001 Nunakal’ streams on Sony LIV from August 18

August 08, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A scene from ‘1001 Nunakal’

A scene from ‘1001 Nunakal’ | Photo Credit: Allen’s Media Official/YouTube

The trailer of the Malayalam film 1001 Nunakal is out. The film will premiere on Sony LIV from from August 18. Produced by Salim Ahmed, 1001 Nunakal is directed by Thamar K V and written by Thamar and Hashim Sulaiman.

In the trailer, amidst the aftermath of an apartment fire, a couple is left with no place to go and only remnants of their belongings. Finding solace in the kindness of their friend Vinay, they seek refuge in his grand mansion. During their stay, Vinay suggests that the couple stay over for one more night to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Joined by other close friends, they come together to celebrate the hosts’ significant milestone - their 10th wedding anniversary, reads an official description.

‘Nila’ Malayalam movie review: Shanthi Krishna excels in Indu Lakshmi’s refreshing narrative

However, the night takes an unforeseen twist as a light-hearted dare game evolves into a shocking exposé of hidden secrets, challenging the very core of their relationships and intertwining their lives with lies.

Jithin Stansilaus is the cinematographer while Neha Nair and Yakzan are the music composers. Nishad Yusuf is the film editor. The film stars Vishnu Agasthya, Remya Suresh, Shamla Hamza, Niiniin Kassim, Zhinz Shan, Noufal Rahman, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Sooraj K Nambiar, Rashmi K Nair, Sudeep Koshy, Sajin Ali, Sudheesh Scaria, Anusha Shyam among others.

