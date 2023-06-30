Trailer of Liam Neeson’s ‘Retribution’ out; Indian release date announced

June 30, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Liam Neeson is back to family protection mode in Retribution that’s slated to release soon. The action-thriller, presented by Lionsgate. will hit theatres on August 25.

Directed by Nimrod Antal, Retribution, according to a statement, is a “high-speed chase as he (Neeson) breaks the rulebook to save his family from an anonymous threat. Dropping his kids off, on a seemingly regular day, Matt Turner receives a bomb threat while on-route to his kid’s school. With his kid’s safety being the utmost priority, how will Matt fight his way out of this situation?”

Talking about the official announcement and trailer release of Retribution, Gayathri Guliani, Vice President - Licensing & Content Partnerships, Lionsgate said, “We are elated to bring Retribution to our Indian audiences on 25th August; the film is packed with everything a viewer looks for - action, thrills, and drama. After the stellar success of John Wick: Chapter 4 at the Indian box office, Retribution is the perfect addition to our theatrical line-up. With Liam Neeson’s popularity in India, we are sure the film is going to be an absolute treat for fans. Stay tuned for a lot more surprises this year as another exciting title from Lionsgate hits your nearest theatre soon.”

Also starring Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz and Mathew Modine, Retribution is written by Andrew Baldwin, Alberto Marini, and Ward Perry and produced by Jaume Collet-Serra, Shanna Eddy, Juan Sola, Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman.

