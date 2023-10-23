Trailer of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch

October 23, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Bollywood star-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will come together for the first episode of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan. The duo will be taking part in the show as a couple for the first time. Hosted by director Karan Johar, the new season premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26.

Ranveer and Deepika are set to spill the beans on their marriage, proposal and more in the episode. In the promotional video of the episode, Karan Johar asks the two if they were secretly engaged. Ranveer responds, “In 2015, I had proposed to her. I had a fear that someone would do it before me.”.

After the first episode, new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 will drop every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s previous release was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also starring Alia Bhatt. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again,in which Deepika Padukone is also a part of.

