Trailer of ‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ released by Netflix

Daniel Craig in a still from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer of Netflix’s much-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released by the makers earlier today. The Rian Johnson-directed film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, who is now invited by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to the scenic Grecian beach, where a murder has been committed. As was the case with the first film, only he can put the pieces together and solve it.

Glass Onion also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

In a statement, Craig spoke about his experience while shooting the film. “We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn’t know how we were going to top that, but we’ve equalled it. The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer-director Johnson said, “The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle. That’s actually still the hard part - creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits select theaters in US from November 23 to 29.