Trailer of Joshiy’s ‘Antony’, starring Joju George, out

Malayalam film ‘Antony’, directed by Joshiy,attempts to combine emotional depth with gripping action

November 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

ANI
Joju George in ‘Antony’.

Joju George in ‘Antony’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of Joshiy’s Antony, starring Joju George, is out. The film is produced by Einstin Zac Paul, and co-produced by Sushilkumar Agrawal, Rajat Agrawal, Nitin Kumar, Gokul Varma, and Krishnaraj Rajan, under Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments, with Shijo Joseph being the executive producer.

Actor Joju George to make directorial debut with ‘Pani’

Rajesh Varma has penned the script. Going by the trailer, Antony attempts to combine emotional depth with gripping action. Starring a stellar cast, including Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, Antony will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In addition to the lead actors, Antony features Vijayaraghavan, Asha Sarath, Jinu Joseph, Hariprasanth, Appani Sarath, Binu Pappu, Sudhir Karamana, Jewel Mary, Jiju John, Padmaraj Ratheesh, RJ Shan, Rajesh Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Karate Karthi, Sijoy Varghese, Tiny Tom, and Manohariamma.

Antony has cinematography from Renadive, accompanied by music from Jakes Bejoy. Rajasekhar is the action director while Shyam Sasidharan is the editor.

