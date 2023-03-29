ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of Disney’s ‘Elemental’ out; animated feature releases on June 16

March 29, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The animated feature, directed by Peter Sohn, stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Elemental’ | Photo Credit: Walt Disney Studios India/YouTube

The trailer of Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated feature film Elemental was unveiled today.

The film, directed by Peter Sohn, is set in the magical place of Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The two-minute trailer introduces us to the elements — air, earth, water and fire. “In Elemental, Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who’s always stayed close to home in Firetown, finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar’s filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience,” reads the logline of the film.

The voice cast of the film are Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively; Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

Elemental has a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film has an original score compsoed by Thomas Newman.

Produced by Denise Ream, and executive produced by Pete Docter, the film releases in theatres on June 16.

