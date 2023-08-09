Trailer of Disney+Hotstar extraction series ‘The Freelancer’ out

August 09, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Disney+Hotstar released the trailer of the extraction series The Freelancer. It is directed by Bhav Dhulia while Neeraj Pandey is the creator and showrunner. Based on the book A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, the series will premiere on September 1.

A man is on an extraction mission as a young girl is held captive in a war-torn environment of Syria. How will she escape death? This forms the crux of the series. Actors Anupam Kher and Mohit Rana headline the cast, which also includes Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias.

“With a series like ‘The Freelancer’, we wanted to bring audiences a conventional story that makes them think and question what is happening around them. It is a one-of-a-kind thriller series and sheds light on the subject with sensitivity, said Bhav Dhulia.

