Trailer of ‘Corona Dhavan’ out; an ensemble cast team up for this comedy caper

Starring Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, Johny Antony and Sruthy Jayan, the film is directed by debutant filmmaker CC

July 15, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Corona Dhavan’

Poster of ‘Corona Dhavan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Corona Dhavan has been released by the makers. Starring Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, Johny Antony, Bitto, Irshad Ali, Sarath Sabha and Sruthy Jayan, the film is directed by debutant filmmaker CC. 

ALSO READ
Padmini movie review: Senna Hegde, Kunchacko Boban’s comedy just about lives up to its minor ambitions

A synopsis from the team read, “The film is set in a village called Aanathadam where the lives of a bunch of alcoholics turn upside down with the outbreak of Covid-19. Director CC has infused the film with a touch of humour. The trailer depicts the hardships faced by Malayalees during the lockdown. It is also packed with romantic scenes between the lead pair Lukman and Sruthy Jayan. Alongside them, a talented ensemble cast appears in the film, ensuring that it will be a madcap entertainer.”

Produced by James and Jerome under the banner James & Jerome Productions, Sujai Mohanraj has written the film. Corona Dhavan will feature music by Rijo Joseph while its cinematography and editing are by Janeesh Jayanandan and Ajeesh Anand respectively. The film is slated to release on July 28. 

Here’s the trailer...

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

