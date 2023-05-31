ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of Boots Riley’s mythical coming-of-age comedy ‘I’m a Virgo’ out

May 31, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Jharrel Jerome also serves as an executive producer for the seven-episode-long show

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘I’m a Virgo’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video released the official trailer and key art to the mythical coming-of-age comedy I’m A Virgo, starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome (When They See UsMoonlight). The series is created, written, and executive produced by colourful-sock-wearing filmmaker Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You), who directed all seven episodes. Jerome also serves as an executive producer. All seven episodes of the Amazon Original series will be available on Prime Video on June 23.

I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (The Hateful EightThe Righteous Gemstones). 

I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

I’m A Virgo is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun are the series’ co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (PachinkoThe Morning Show), Jharrel Jerome, and Rebecca Rivo. The series features original music and score by art-pop duo Tune-Yards.

