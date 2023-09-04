Trailer of Bhavana’s ‘Hunt’ out

September 04, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The trailer of Bhavana’s upcoming Malayalam film Hunt was released by the makers. From the looks of it, Bhavana plays a forensic specialist dealing with a slew of murders.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Hunt is written by Nikhil Anand and produced by K. Radhakrishnan. The film marks the second collaboration between the filmmaker and Bhavana after the 2006 thriller Chinthamani Kolacase.

Hunt also stars Renji Panikkar, Chandhunath, Dain Davis, Anu Mohan, G Suresh Kumar, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, Biju Pappan, Nandhu, Vijayakumar. With Kailas Menon handling the film’s music, Jackson Johnson is in charge of cinematography while Ajas Pukkadan is the editor.

Watch the trailer here...