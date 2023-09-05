Trailer of ‘Baanadariyalli’, starring Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah, out

September 05, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The trailer of Ganesh-starrer Baanadariyalli is out. The relationship drama, directed by Preetham Gubbi, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah. The film is set to hit the screens on September 28.

In the film, Ganesh plays a cricketer while Rukmini is seen as a surfer and swimmer. Reeshmah essays the role of a blogger. Rangayana Raghu is cast in a prominent role. A part of the film is shot in Kenya, and the trailer shows stunning visuals from its capital Nairobi. The film is about two men from different age groups and backgrounds and their journey towards finding love.

Preetha Jayaraman has written the story while Maasthi has written the dialogues. Arjun Janya is the music director. This is Ganesh’s third collaboration with Preetham after Maleyali Jotheyali and Dil Rangeela.

