ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of ‘Baanadariyalli’, starring Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah, out

September 05, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Kannada film ‘Baanadariyalli’ is directed by Preetham Gubbi, and will hit the screens on September 28

The Hindu Bureau

Ganesh and Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Baanadariyalli’ | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The trailer of Ganesh-starrer Baanadariyalli is out. The relationship drama, directed by Preetham Gubbi, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah. The film is set to hit the screens on September 28.

ALSO READ
Rukmini Vasanth eyes a versatile journey in Kannada cinema

In the film, Ganesh plays a cricketer while Rukmini is seen as a surfer and swimmer. Reeshmah essays the role of a blogger. Rangayana Raghu is cast in a prominent role. A part of the film is shot in Kenya, and the trailer shows stunning visuals from its capital Nairobi. The film is about two men from different age groups and backgrounds and their journey towards finding love.

ALSO READ:‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)’ movie review: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth anchor a haunting love story

Preetha Jayaraman has written the story while Maasthi has written the dialogues. Arjun Janya is the music director. This is Ganesh’s third collaboration with Preetham after Maleyali Jotheyali and Dil Rangeela.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US