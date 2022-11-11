Trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ promises a high-octane thriller

Written by Neeraj Madhav and directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 16:23 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from ‘An Action Hero’ | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming filmAn Action Hero was released by the makers on Friday.

The action-packed trailer shows Ayushmann playing an action hero named Manav. When a character named Vicky Solanki turns up dead, all eyes turn towards Manav. A cat and mouse between Manav and a top cop (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) begins.

Written by Neeraj Madhav, An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer. Notably, the film also has Malaika Akora in a special appearance in a song sequence.

Produced by Anand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Notably, this is Ayushmann’s third release this year after Anekand Doctor G. He also has Dream Girl 2 coming up. The action-comedy is set to hit screens on June 23, 2023.

