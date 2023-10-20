Trailer of Arunraja Kamaraj’s ‘Label’, starring Jai and Tanya Hope, out

October 20, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

The trailer of director Arunraja Kamaraj’s debut OTT series Label, starring Jai and Tanya Hope in lead roles, has been released by Disney+Hotstar.

Said to be a legal drama, the series also stars Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy among others. Label reportedly talks about Article 20 of the Indian Constitution.

Arunraja, known for helming Kanna and Nenjuku Needhi, has also penned the screenplay while the additional screenplay is by Jayachandra Hashmi who has also written the dialogues.

Produced by Muthamizh Padaippagam, Label will have music by Sam C S, cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and editing by B Raja Arumugam. The streaming date for the series is expected to be announced soon.

Label marks Jai’s second OTT title after 2020’s Triples which is also streaming on Disney+Hotstar. On the feature film front, he’s got Breaking News, films with director Gopi Nainar and Enoc and an untitled film with his Raja Rani co-star Nayanthara that’s directed by Nilesh Krishnaa.

Watch the trailer of Label here: