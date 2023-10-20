HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer of Arunraja Kamaraj’s ‘Label’, starring Jai and Tanya Hope, out

Arunraja, known for helming ‘Kanna’ and ‘Nenjuku Needhi’, has also penned the screenplay 

October 20, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new poster of ‘Label’

A new poster of ‘Label’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of director Arunraja Kamaraj’s debut OTT series Label, starring Jai and Tanya Hope in lead roles, has been released by Disney+Hotstar.

Said to be a legal drama, the series also stars Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy among others. Label reportedly talks about Article 20 of the Indian Constitution.

ALSO READ
Actor Santhanam’s next is ‘80s Buildup’; first look out

Arunraja, known for helming Kanna and Nenjuku Needhi, has also penned the screenplay while the additional screenplay is by Jayachandra Hashmi who has also written the dialogues.

Produced by Muthamizh Padaippagam, Label will have music by Sam C S, cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and editing by B Raja Arumugam. The streaming date for the series is expected to be announced soon.

Label marks Jai’s second OTT title after 2020’s Triples which is also streaming on Disney+Hotstar. On the feature film front, he’s got Breaking News, films with director Gopi Nainar and Enoc and an untitled film with his Raja Rani co-star Nayanthara that’s directed by Nilesh Krishnaa.

Watch the trailer of Label here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.