Trailer of Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘The Night Manager Part 2’ out

June 05, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The second part of ‘The Night Manager’, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 30

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala in the trailer of ‘The Night Manager Part 2’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube

The trailer of the second season of the crime thriller ‘The Night Manager’ is out. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl, the series will drop on Disney+Hotstar on June 30.

The first season followed Shaan Sengupta (essayed by Aditya Roy Kapur), an ex soldier, who had to infiltrate the inner circle of arm’s dealer Shelly (Anil Kapoor), and bring down his empire. The trailer of season 2 shows the alliance between Shelly and Shaan, leaving everyone surprised, including the closest friends of Shelly. But will this alliance last long enough or will Shaan deceit him? The trailer raises these questions.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, this is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘Night Manager’. It is produced by the Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. “With ‘The Night Manager Part 2’, the stakes skyrocket, twists abound and the story reaches new heights of intensity. With the fate of Shelly and Shaan hanging in balance, one can expect a gripping emotional series and answers to lingering question,” said Modi.

