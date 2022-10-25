Trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ Tamil remake out

Directed by R Kannan, the film also stars Rahul Ravindran, Yogi Babu, Poster Nandakumar, and Kalairani

Directed by R Kannan, the film also stars Rahul Ravindran, Yogi Babu, Poster Nandakumar, and Kalairani

The trailer of The Great Indian Kitchen, the Tamil remake of the hit Malayalam movie of the same name, was released by the makers on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali. Directed by R Kannan, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles.

The film is a social commentary on the struggles faced by women in conservative households with patriarchial men. It tells the story of a newly-married housewife who is confined to the kitchen. Though, as per the trailer, the style of the film seems different to that of the original, several scenes have been retained, and thereby showing promise of becoming a faithful remake.

The Great Indian Kitchen also stars Yogi Babu, Kalairani, and Poster Nandakumar in pivotal roles. The original 2021 Malayalam movie was written and directed by Jeo Baby. The film starred Nimisha Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

With music scored by Jerry Silvester Vincent, the film has cinematography by Balasubramaniem and editing by Leo John Paul. Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary are the producers.