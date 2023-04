April 19, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The trailer of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent has been released by the makers of the film. Also starring Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya, the film is directed by Surender Reddy.

Akhil took to Twitter to share the trailer and also confirmed that the film will be released on April 28.

Are you ready for a wild ride?

My wild friends ….. It's time to unleash the madness on April 28th. See you at the theatre 🔥🔥🔥#AgentTrailer out now - https://t.co/fvpuejQwMi — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 18, 2023

Also starring Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk, Agent is written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film’s music is by Hiphop Tamizha while Rasool Ellore is in charge of the cinematography.