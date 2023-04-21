ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer and release date of ‘Return to Seoul’ out

April 21, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The film is directed by Davy Chou of ‘Diamond Island’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Return to Seoul’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Return to Seoul have announced that the Davy Chou (Diamond Island) film will be available to stream on MUBI in India from 7 July 2023.

A synopsis sent by the makers said, “On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.”

Starring Oj Kwang-Rok (Oldboy) and Kim Sun-Young (Three Sisters), and introducing newcomer Park Ji-Min in the leading role, Return to Seoul received its World Premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard section.

