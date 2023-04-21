HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer and release date of ‘Return to Seoul’ out

The film is directed by Davy Chou of ‘Diamond Island’ fame

April 21, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Return to Seoul’

A still from ‘Return to Seoul’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Return to Seoul have announced that the Davy Chou (Diamond Island) film will be available to stream on MUBI in India from 7 July 2023.

ALSO READ
Léa Seydoux’s ‘One Fine Morning’ to stream on MUBI in India from 16 June

A synopsis sent by the makers said, “On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.”

Starring Oj Kwang-Rok (Oldboy) and Kim Sun-Young (Three Sisters), and introducing newcomer Park Ji-Min in the leading role, Return to Seoul received its World Premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard section.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.