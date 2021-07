07 July 2021 08:53 IST

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

The Mughal-e-Azam actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.

