‘Tower of God’ Season 2 sets India release, new key visual unveiled

Updated - June 12, 2024 02:04 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Season 2 follows the story of Ja Wangnan, who struggles to pass the 20th floor of the Tower. Despite repeated failures, Wangnan’s determination remains unshaken

The Hindu Bureau

The key visual from ‘Tower of God’ Season 2

The much-anticipated second season of the anime series Tower of God is set to premiere in India on July 7 on Crunchyroll. To mark the announcement, a striking new key visual has also been released.

Season 2 follows the story of Ja Wangnan, who struggles to pass the 20th floor of the Tower. Despite repeated failures, Wangnan’s determination remains unshaken. His journey takes a new turn when he encounters Viole, a mysterious and powerful character. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars, and together they face new and formidable challenges.

The upcoming season features some changes in the creative team. Kazuyoshi Takeuchi, known for his work on Armored Trooper Votoms: Alone Again, steps in as the chief director. Akira Suzuki replaces Takashi Sano as the director, with The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. taking over production from Telecom Animation Film. Erika Yoshida returns to oversee the series scripts, collaborating with writers Takeshi Miyamoto and Riuji Yoshizaki. Character design continues to be helmed by Miho Tanino, with assistance from Seigo Kitazawa and Isamatsu Kashima. Kitazawa also serves as the chief animation director.

Composer Kevin Penkin returns to score the music, while NiziU performs the opening and ending theme songs.

Crunchyroll will stream Tower of God Season 2 in multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia. The original Tower of God webcomic by SIU, which began in June 2010, has been a massive success with 14 volumes released to date. The anime adaptation first aired in April 2020.

