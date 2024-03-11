ADVERTISEMENT

Tovino Thomas wins best actor award at the Fantasporto Film Festival for ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’

March 11, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Directed by Dr. Biju, ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ became the first Malayalam film to premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia

The Hindu Bureau

Tovino Thomas in a still from ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ | Photo Credit: @ttovino/X

Actor Tovino Thomas has won the Best Actor Award for Adrishya Jalakangal at the 44th Fantasporto International Film Festival, Portugal.

ALSO READ
‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ movie review: Tovino Thomas delivers a firecracker performance in this anti-war film

The actor took to social media to share a statement expressing gratitude to the film’s makers.

ALSO READ
Nimisha Sajayan on being Mala Jogi, the lead character in web-series ‘Poacher’

Directed by Dr. Biju, the anti-war film, which is titled Invisible Windows for its international release, became the first Malayalam film to premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia. The rest of the film’s cast includes Indrans and Nimisha Sajayan.

Jayashree Lakshminarayan is the film’s associate producer, and Chris Jerome and Anindhya Das Gupta are the executive producers. Pramod Thomas handles sound mixing while Ajay Atat handles sound design and sync sound recording. Davis Manuel is the editor and chief associate director of the film. The film’s cinematography is by Yadu Radhakrishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently seen in Anweshippin Kandethum, Tovino has films like Nadikar, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and L2: Empuraan in different stages of production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US