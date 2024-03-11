Tovino Thomas wins best actor award at the Fantasporto Film Festival for ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ March 11, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST Directed by Dr. Biju, ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ became the first Malayalam film to premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia The Hindu Bureau Actor Tovino Thomas has won the Best Actor Award for Adrishya Jalakangal at the 44th Fantasporto International Film Festival, Portugal. ALSO READ ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ movie review: Tovino Thomas delivers a firecracker performance in this anti-war film The actor took to social media to share a statement expressing gratitude to the film’s makers. ALSO READ Nimisha Sajayan on being Mala Jogi, the lead character in web-series ‘Poacher’

Directed by Dr. Biju, the anti-war film, which is titled Invisible Windows for its international release, became the first Malayalam film to premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia. The rest of the film’s cast includes Indrans and Nimisha Sajayan.

Jayashree Lakshminarayan is the film’s associate producer, and Chris Jerome and Anindhya Das Gupta are the executive producers. Pramod Thomas handles sound mixing while Ajay Atat handles sound design and sync sound recording. Davis Manuel is the editor and chief associate director of the film. The film’s cinematography is by Yadu Radhakrishnan.

Recently seen in Anweshippin Kandethum, Tovino has films like Nadikar, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and L2: Empuraan in different stages of production.

