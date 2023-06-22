ADVERTISEMENT

Tovino Thomas, team wrap up ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’

June 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu Abraham, ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’ sees Tovino Thomas essaying a cop

The Hindu Bureau

Tovino Thomas essays a cop in ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’

Actor Tovino Thomas and team have wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Malayalam thriller, Anveshippin Kandethum. Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the film sees Thomas in the role of a cop.

The makers shared a short video on social media announcing the wrap. “Investigation Wrapped up, In front of you soon...,” read the caption.

ALSO READ
Malayalam movies’ art director Mohandas Pallakkottil explains why VFX was used only in a few scenes in ‘2018’ and how he designed the sets

Anveshippin Kandethum is billed as an investigative thriller with Thomas essaying a Sub-Inspector named Anand Narayanan. The film is written by Jinu Abraham (Adam Joan) and shot by Gautham Shankar. Thomas had previously played cop roles in films like Kalki and Ezra.

ALSO READ
Teaser of Tovino Thomas’ ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ out; promises an action-packed entertainer

Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music of Anveshippin Kandethum. With Thomas in the lead, the film also features Alencier Ley Lopez, Aadhya Prasad, Siddiqui and others in the cast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US