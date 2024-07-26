GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tovino Thomas starts shooting for ‘Narivetta’

‘Narivetta’ is directed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Abin Joseph

Published - July 26, 2024 06:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tovino Thomas (centre) during the launch of ‘Narivetta’.

Tovino Thomas (centre) during the launch of ‘Narivetta’. | Photo Credit: narivetta/Instagram

Malayalam movie Narivettta has gone on floors. The film, starring Tovino Thomas, is directed by Anuraj Manohar.

‘Nadikar’ movie review: Tovino Thomas stars in a flatly-written, superficial inward look at the film industry

Anuraj had earlier made the romantic thriller Ishq. The latest movie is touted to be a political thriller. Tovino is set to play the role of a constable (named Varghese) in the movie.

Tamil actor-filmmaker Cheran will also make his Malayalam debut with the movie. Narivetta also stars Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim and others.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas announces his next film, ‘Avaran’; first look out

Abin Joseph has written the script for the movie. Tovino was last seen in Nadikar, the multi-starrer directed by Lal Jr. The film also starred Bhavana, Balu Varghese and Soubin Shahir.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

