Tovino Thomas starts shooting for ‘Narivetta’

Malayalam movie Narivettta has gone on floors. The film, starring Tovino Thomas, is directed by Anuraj Manohar.

Anuraj had earlier made the romantic thriller Ishq. The latest movie is touted to be a political thriller. Tovino is set to play the role of a constable (named Varghese) in the movie.

Tamil actor-filmmaker Cheran will also make his Malayalam debut with the movie. Narivetta also stars Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim and others.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas announces his next film, ‘Avaran’; first look out

Abin Joseph has written the script for the movie. Tovino was last seen in Nadikar, the multi-starrer directed by Lal Jr. The film also starred Bhavana, Balu Varghese and Soubin Shahir.