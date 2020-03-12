Tovino Thomas on 'Kilometers and Kilometers', an actor's need for fitness, and being a movie buff

From minor roles, Tovino Thomas has battled his way to the top in Malayalam cinema. His performances in movies such as Ennu Ninte Moideen, Guppy, Godha, Mayaanadhi, Theevandi and Lucifer have helped him make a mark. After last month’s Forensic, Tovino has Kilometers and Kilometers (of which he is one of the producers) that is releasing soon. The actor is currently shooting for the role of a super hero in Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali.

Excerpts from an interview with the actor:

Why made you take up Forensic?

I heard the thread of Forensic during Lucifer’s shoot. The director duo of the film (Akhil Paul and Anas Khan) gave me updated drafts after each discussion. A lot of research has gone into the film as there are several scientific aspects to this story. It was the storyline that hooked me.

You do back-to-back movies. Is this part of a game plan?

Every time I listen to an exciting story, I want to be a part of it. You can’t guarantee that all the movies you do become hits even if you are really selective. I believe in following my instinct. I did take a break to spend time with my family before joining Forensic. As Minnal Murali needs about 120 days of shoot, I won’t be doing any other projects in between.

Does an image come in the way of exploring different characters?

Honestly, I don’t think I have such an image. I have done just a limited number of romances. I have been playing characters of all shades, that too of varying lengths.

Is social media a boon or a bane?

We could be different from what is depicted on our social media profiles! Moreover, we only post whatever we want others to see, like promotional material, interesting occasions and so on.

How easy is it to slip in and out of the skin of your characters, especially when you are doing so many in a row?

There is a lot of homework involved and pains taken to shape each character. I make it a point to make my characters different, not just in looks but in their mannerisms as well. All this is done after thorough discussions with the team. I became part of Minnal Murali soon after wrapping up Forensic. My get-up in both the movies is entirely different.

Pictures of your workout sessions for Minnal Murali went viral...

Minnal Murali discovers super powers after being struck by lightning. Although there are no ‘shirtless scenes’ in the movie, I felt I needed to look good even with a shirt on. I need to have a good physique to look convincing as a super hero. I will be continuing my workout as I have to look younger than my age in Muhsin Parari’s Thallumaala. The workout regime for Muhsin’s film will be more rigorous from now on and the diet will be different.

How important is physical fitness for an actor?

A certain level of awareness about fitness is essential for every human being. When it comes to an actor, the need for fitness and the kind of shape you need to be in depend on the characters you are doing. The exercise routine we do changes accordingly. If I am focusing on hypertrophy (putting on muscles) now, it was for the need to bulk up for Kalki. Earlier, I had to lose weight considerably for Theevandi as my character was of a man in his 20s. I used to run a lot and was on a crash diet during that period. I am someone who remains in the character that I am playing during the entire shoot. As I keep changing my looks for various roles, what I see in the mirror helps me get into the character easily.

Is there a sense of insecurity among actors as the fate of a couple of movies can decide his/her standing in the industry?

I can’t speak for others. I was a rank outsider when I entered this industry. I have reached where I am by doing minor roles and guest appearances before donning characters with shades of grey before moving on to lead roles. I believe that if I am good enough and have the talent, I will be a part of the industry for a long time.

You are a movie buff. What is the experience like when you watch your own movies?

Well, I can’t watch it objectively. I am the kind of actor who visits the film location even on days when I don’t have a shoot. So when I watch them later on screen, all those memories will be in my mind. While watching movies that I am not part of, I am totally immersed in the narrative, often not even focusing on the technical aspects.

What is your character in 'Kilometers and Kilometers'?

I play Josemon, a villager. He has to shoulder various responsibilities after the death of his father. The story is about his journey from Kerala to Khardung La, with an American lady.

Are there any new projects outside Mollywood, after 'Maari 2'?

Not right now.