Tovino Thomas’ next is ‘Narivetta,’ co-starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran and more

Narivetta is the title of actor Tovino Thomas’s upcoming Malayalam film. The actor posted the title poster of the movie on his social media handles to announce the same.

Written by popular Malayalam writer Abin Joseph and directed by Anuraj Manohar (of Ishq fame), the upcoming film also features actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tamil actor-director Cheran, Aarya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar in pivotal roles.

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, the upcoming film has cinematography by Vijay and editing by Shameer Muhammed. Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under their Indian Cinema Company banner, Narivetta is set to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Tovino, last seen in Nadikar, has many films in his line-up, including Identity, co-starring Trisha Krishnan; Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal’s Empuraan; Avaran, directed by Shilpa Alexander; Jithin Lal’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam; and Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe.

