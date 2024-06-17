ADVERTISEMENT

Tovino Thomas announces his next film, ‘Avaran’; first look out

Updated - June 17, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The film is written by Benny P Nayarambalam and directed by Shilpa Alexander

The Hindu Bureau

Tovino Thomas in the first look of ‘Avaran’ | Photo Credit: @tovinothomas/Instagram

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas on Monday announced that he is set to headline a new film titled Avaran. The actor shared a motion poster and a first look to announce the news.

The poster features Tovino, seated on a platform, looking intently at the camera with a smirk. With a background reminiscent of European art, he is surrounded by a wild boar and weapons that are twisted beyond recognition.

Set to be directed by Shilpa Alexander, the new movie is written by Benny P Nayarambalam and backed by Jinu Abraham under his production banner Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, the film will have cinematography by Jomon T John and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Meanwhile, Tovino will also be seen in Jithin Lal’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe, Identityfrom Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, and Empuraan, Mohanlal’s Lucifer sequel.

