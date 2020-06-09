Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya name their baby son ‘Tahaan’

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya announced the birth of their second child on June 6 on Instagram with a post reading, “It’s a boy!”

Now the star has taken to social media again to reveal the name of his son: Tahaan Tovino.

Tovino also said that, “We’ll call him ‘Haan’” and posted a picture of himself and his daughter Izza, looking at the baby.

"Can't take our eyes off our boy! We've named him 'Tahaan Tovino'. And we'll call him 'Haan'. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!" read his post.

The actor got married to his wife Lidiya in October 2014, and the couple welcomed their daughter Izza in 2016.

On the work front, the actor’s new film Kilometers & Kilometers, which was supposed to release on March 12, has been delayed due to the lockdown. Recently, he also hit out at the ‘religious fanatics’ of a right-wing group who destroyed the film sets of his upcoming movie Minnal Murali. The movie follows the tale of a superhero and is directed by Basil Joseph, also starring Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan.