Tovino Thomas’ ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ to release for Onam

Directed by Jithin Laal, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Basil Joseph among others

Published - August 13, 2024 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New poster of ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’

New poster of ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ | Photo Credit: @tovinothomas/Instagram

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas’ much-awaited film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, will be released in September during the festival of Onam, the makers announced on Sunday (11 August 2024).

Written by Sujith Nambiar and directed by Jithin Laal, the film is billed as a 3D period adventure set in three different timelines. “Set in northern Kerala, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land,” reads the synopsis.

The cast of Ajayante Randam Moshanam also features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Niathar Sait and Jagadish.

With music scored by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the film has cinematography by Jomon T John and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Produced by Dr Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions, Ajayante Randam Moshanam will be released in 2D and 3D formats in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

